What a weight has been lifted from a nation on this fine Saturday of Saturdays, dear friends. It feels like better times are ahead for once in a truly long time. That said, we’re not quite there yet. And so we continue to stimulate the global economy with the Shacknews Stimulus Games, featuring another A/V Super Challenge with our fine crew!

There were so many fantastic things planned this year, a lot of things that involved our audio/video tech crew, and those planned were cut short by a horrible pandemic that basically gridlocked 2020, so this is our way of continuing to give back to them and engaging in some awesome live competitive gaming in the process.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET as we go live with the Shacknews A/V team and some brand-new challengers in another Shacknews Stimulus Games!

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 5

The Shacknews Stimulus Games A/V Super Challenge is a series of gaming competitions that allow our challengers to compete for the championship. It’s all for bragging rights and all participants are compensated equally for their time, but Nevin is our reigning champ from the last round. Can he keep his clutches on the honor of the A/V Championship? Here some more details on the competition today.

Each participant will compete in a gauntlet of competitive games for which we’ll award points for first, second, and third.

Winners will have a chance to engage in a following boss battle and double their points.

The games are as follows: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Brawlhalla Rocket League



It’s fair to say that Shacknews can’t save the global economy on its own, but it won’t stop us from continuing to do our best. Good things have happened this week and the future looks a touch brighter, so maybe it means we’re that much closer to a day when Shacknews Esports and productions are back in full gear, but until then, we’ll keep doing our part to serve the community with the Shacknews Stimulus Games. Come check it out as we go live shortly!