Mass Effect Legendary Edition will bring remastered trilogy in 2021 The remastered trilogy will contain all single-player and DLC content from Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3, as well as graphic and performance upgrades throughout each game.

In the world of RPGs, the Mass Effect trilogy is truly an incredible set of games. Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 brought with them a connection between that allowed dedicated players to take their created protagonist and continue their very specific journey across the reach of all three games, with consequence and longstanding decisions of past games carrying over throughout the journey. There likely won’t be anything on that scale of a unique story mechanic anytime soon, but we’ll soon be able to relive it again. BioWare has announced the remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming in Spring 2021.

BioWare made the announcement of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on its website blog on November 7, 2020, often referred to in the gaming community as N7 Day for the iconic armor the protagonist, Commander Shepherd, wears throughout the game. Coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, as well as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 with specialized improvements, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will feature tune-ups across the board. Improved textures, upscaled resolution support, and better framerates are just a few of the enhancements promised.

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020

There have been rumors going around about the re-release of the original Mass Effect trilogy for some time. A leaked game listing back in September 2020 got everyone’s attention thoroughly, but we've learned little since. With this official announcement for Spring of 2021, players will be able to gather the crew of the Normandy up and take on the threat of the Reapers once again. Certainly, it will be interesting to see just what BioWare does with the first game. The original Mass Effect is easily the most dated among the three and lacks the polish of Mass Effect 2 and 3. It will be interesting to see if BioWare changes it substantially to fit the other two. It will also be interesting to see just what kind of next-gen specific enhancements BioWare has in store for PS5 and Xbox Series X players. There’s also no mention of Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer at this time.

As we look forward to the Spring 2021 release of the remastered trilogy, stay tuned for further details and information on Mass Effect Legendary Edition.