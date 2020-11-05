How to play Horizon - Apex Legends Here's the best way to play as Horizon in Apex Legends.

Season 7 has arrived in Apex Legends. With the latest season, Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale adds Olympus, a brand new map, as well as Horizon, a new playable Legend. As is tradition, a large number of players will be looking to jump into battle as the new character. However, it’s not 100% clear how she fits into the game’s current meta. Let’s dive deep and cover exactly how to play Horizon in Apex Legends Season 7.

How to play Horizon in Apex Legends

The fifteenth character in Apex Legends’ roster, Horizon is an astronaut with a tragic backstory. She’s classified as an offensive Legend, meaning it's her job to lead the charge and rack up damage and eliminations. However, despite Horizon being an offensive character, none of her abilities actually do damage. Let’s look at each ability in her kit and determine how to be most effective with the new Legend.

Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom space suit.

With Apex having zero fall damage, players often find themselves jumping from high points and freefalling through the air. Horizon’s passive ability makes it easier for players to maneuver the character in air, setting her up for better positioning upon hitting the ground. Her Spacewalk ability also means that Horizon doesn’t take the brief stun that other Legends do after hitting the ground. This is really convenient when players are escaping the circle or need to get to a destination in a hurry.

Gravity Lift: Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit.

Horizon’s tactical ability has great uses on both the offensive and defensive end. When descending on a squad of enemies, Gravity Lift can help a squad quickly gain the high ground or reach areas they otherwise wouldn’t be able to. Defensively, the Gravity Lift is great for disrupting an enemy push. Throw it in front of a door or hallway to completely deny entry to an area. If you’re able to toss it on an unsuspecting group of enemies, it can also make easy targets of your adversaries. Gravity Lift pairs excellently with Horizon’s Spacewalk ability.

Black Hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.

Horizon’s Ultimate ability can be used to immediately turn the tides of any encounter. Most effective indoors and in closed spaces, Black Hole forces enemy players out of cover, giving you and your squadmates the perfect opportunity to catch them with their pants down. If you’re able to catch two or three enemies in a black hole, start chucking those explosives to rack up some serious damage. Be sure to communicate with your squad before deploying the Black Hole, as it can be pretty ineffective if used at the wrong time.

Now that you know how to play Horizon in Apex Legends, you’re ready to drop into Olympus and wreak havoc all throughout Season 7. For more helpful guides, bookmark the Apex Legends topic page on Shacknews.