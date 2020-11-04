Is Assassin's Creed Valhalla co-op? Find out if Assassin's Creed Valhalla has co-op and if you can you play with friends.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on November 12, 2020, and as fans prepare to dive into the next chapter of Ubisoft’s history-spanning series, some have been asking more questions about the upcoming title. Will it have any kind of multiplayer? Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have co-op? We’ve got the answers you’ve been looking for right here.

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla co-op?

The short answer is no. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla does not have any kind of co-op option, at least not that we’ve been made aware of. None of the promotional material, or store options mention any kind of co-op mechanics, or even multiplayer mechanics for that matter. Of course, this could always change down the line with future updates, but for now, the game doesn’t appear to have any kind of co-op modes available for players.

While you won’t be able to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with your friends, the game will offer quite a bit of other content for you to dive into. In Valhalla, players will take control of a Viking warrior as they move into England, fighting against the various monarchs that rule the land. Featuring the open-world gameplay that has made previous Assassin’s Creed games so enjoyable, Valhalla will offer its own unique spin on the system. Ubisoft also has plenty of plans to provide post-launch content in the form of two expansions.

We'll be covering Assassin's Creed Valhalla more at release. Ubisoft also has plenty of plans to provide post-launch content in the form of two expansions. Be sure to check out the Valhalla PC requirements for a look at what the game will require to run at the most basic settings, as well as at higher settings like 4K and more.