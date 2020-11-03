Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC specs - minimum, enthusiast, and ultra
Check out whether or not your PC has the specs to hit the minimum, enthusiast, or ultra settings for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next major entry in the series and PC gamers are preparing in the only way they know how: analysing PC specs and system requirements. For those that want to run Valhalla on the Ultra settings, there are some demanding hardware requirements. Even the minimum specs are quite up there. Let’s take a look at what Ubisoft has to say about what you need to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC specs
Ubisoft has been kind enough to give PC players a look at the system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As mentioned above, the requirements to hit the Ultra settings (4K at 30fps) is rather demanding, requiring some of the latest graphics cards. Even running Valhalla at 2K/60fps requires an RTX 2080. For those with a four year old card like the GTX 1080 Ti, it looks like 2K at 30fps or 1080/60fps will be go-to options.
Below you’ll find all the PC specs and requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, starting at the highest settings and then working down to the minimum.
Ultra – 4K Configuration – 2160p (4K) 30 FPS
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i7 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Enthusiast – 2K Configuration – 1440p (2K) 60 FPS
- CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Enthusiast lite – 2K Configuration – 1440p (2K) 30 FPS
- CPU: Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 – 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- GPU: AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
High – 1080p 60 FPS
- CPU: Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- GPU: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Recommended – 1080p 30 FPS
- CPU: Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- GPU: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Minimum – 1080p 30 FPS
- CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- GPU: AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB
- Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
The recommended PC specs for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are certainly some of the more demanding that we’ve come to see. Players that are hoping to run the latest games on Ultra settings are surely going to start looking at some of the latest hardware on offer. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Assassin’s Creed Valhalla page for more content in the lead up to the game’s release, including a whole heap of guide content.
