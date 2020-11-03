Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC specs - minimum, enthusiast, and ultra Check out whether or not your PC has the specs to hit the minimum, enthusiast, or ultra settings for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next major entry in the series and PC gamers are preparing in the only way they know how: analysing PC specs and system requirements. For those that want to run Valhalla on the Ultra settings, there are some demanding hardware requirements. Even the minimum specs are quite up there. Let’s take a look at what Ubisoft has to say about what you need to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC specs

Ubisoft has been kind enough to give PC players a look at the system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. As mentioned above, the requirements to hit the Ultra settings (4K at 30fps) is rather demanding, requiring some of the latest graphics cards. Even running Valhalla at 2K/60fps requires an RTX 2080. For those with a four year old card like the GTX 1080 Ti, it looks like 2K at 30fps or 1080/60fps will be go-to options.

Below you’ll find all the PC specs and requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, starting at the highest settings and then working down to the minimum.

Ultra – 4K Configuration – 2160p (4K) 30 FPS

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i7 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Enthusiast – 2K Configuration – 1440p (2K) 60 FPS

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Enthusiast lite – 2K Configuration – 1440p (2K) 30 FPS

CPU: Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

GPU: AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

High – 1080p 60 FPS

CPU: Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

GPU: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended – 1080p 30 FPS

CPU: Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

GPU: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Minimum – 1080p 30 FPS

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

GPU: AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

The recommended PC specs for Assassin's Creed Valhalla are certainly some of the more demanding that we've come to see. Players that are hoping to run the latest games on Ultra settings are surely going to start looking at some of the latest hardware on offer.