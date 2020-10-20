Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals two post-launch expansions Eivor's journey will not stop with the Assassin's Creed Valhalla base game, as Ubisoft reveals two more story-based expansions set to release after launch.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is just weeks away from starting its voyage. There's a full campaign planned out, but the Vikings are a worldly people of might and conquest. They're certainly not stopping at one destination, which is why Ubisoft has grand plans for Valhalla's Season Pass. On Tuesday, the publisher revealed what players can expect from that Season Pass, specifically two new expansions.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will take players to Ireland. There's a sinister Druidic cult called the Children of Danu who are terrorizing the region. Players will take the fight to the Children of Danu and engage in all-new activities as they explore a different open world from the standard one. The second expansion is an intriguing one, as it takes the Vikings to the kingdom of Francia. In The Siege of Paris, the Vikings must infiltrate the capital city and look to create new alliances that will help them topple the forces of Charles the Fat. Take a closer look at these expansions on the Assassin's Creed website.

These expansions are set to release later after Valhalla's launch with Wrath of the Druids coming this spring and The Siege of Paris coming early next summer. They're also coming on top of The Legend of Beowulf, which will be a standalone mission that will be ready to roll out at launch. Can Eivor survive the hunt for Grendel and uncover the truth behind the legend?

There looks to be a lot to explore in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, both at launch and beyond. Look for various seasonal content to release in addition to these new expansions, which will be free for all players. Expect more details in the months ahead. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 10. It'll be ready for PlayStation 5 two days later on its launch day.