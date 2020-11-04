Among Us matchmaker full error fix Learn what it means when the Among Us matchmaker full error message appears and how to fix it.

The Among Us matchmaker full error is not a pleasant one to encounter. Just as you’re settling down for the day and looking to play, it can throw a wrench in your gaming plans. For those that are experiencing this for the first time, let us explain what the Among Us matchmaker full error means and how you can fix it to get back to the action.

Sometimes when playing Among Us, you might encounter an error that says the matchmaker is full. This tricky problem will prevent you from joining any online games. The reason for this is that the Among Us matchmaker is what the game uses to connect you with other players on the game’s servers. Basically, the servers are already full of players!

To fix the Among Us matchmaker full error, you should first try changing servers:

Select Online from the Among Us main menu Click or tap the world icon in the bottom right of the screen Choose a different server

Performing these steps will connect you to one of the other Among Us servers. This is useful if you find that the matchmaker for your region is full. Players tend to notice this is a problem around prime time, when everyone is trying to get online and enjoy some games.

This usually fixes the problem immediately, but if you’re still encountering the error, it could be worth completing turning off the game, resetting your mobile device or PC, and even powering your router/modem off and on. In saying that, chances are you won’t need to resort to these steps.

Whenever you get the Among Us matchmaker full error message, remember that it is most likely due to it being prime time when a lot of people are playing. Fixing the issue should be as simple as changing servers – remember you can change back after a bit to give your own region another chance.