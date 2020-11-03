Awesome Games Done Quick 2021's early list is showing Hades, THPS 1+2, & more The early listings for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 is looking great as both Hades and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 make appearances among other favorites.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 is still a ways off in January 2021, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting excited. The crew behind AGDQ2021 has posted an ongoing list of some of the runs that have been accepted into the AGDQ2021 schedule and some of them are looking delightful to say the least.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021’s list of runs was posted very recently on the Games Done Quick website. It’s nowhere near a final list yet and submissions are still open for players and speedrunners to add their events to the cause. That said, some fantastic looking challenges have already made their way to the overall game and event list for AGDQ 2021, which will be taking place from January 3 to January 10, 2021. Among the standouts are a Hades All Weapons run with Vorime, assumedly meaning beating runs of the game with each of the game’s six Infernal Arms. Given the rogue-like nature of the game in its abilities and power-ups (beloved in our Shacknews review), that sounds like a tough one to accomplish, but it should also be a glorious watch with the game in the hands of a pro.

What better way to celebrate a spooky day than with the official release of the #AGDQ2021 games list! Thank you to everyone who submitted and we hope y'all are excited as AGDQ is 2 months away!https://t.co/nZkhqALiiH pic.twitter.com/Sgxk2iP8qt — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) October 31, 2020

Another fantastic-looking run is the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 All Goals & Gold All Tours run by PARTY MAN X. A look at online play shows there are some absolute wizards of the virtual board out there, so it will be great to see what a speedrun of THPS 1+2 looks like in all of its glory after scoring its high marks among fans and our review this year. Of course, staples like Mega Man, Super Mario 64, Metroid, Super Meat Boy, and more are on the list, but there’s still plenty more to be seen as the list fills out.

Things looked rough as COVID-19 rocked the gaming scene worldwide and most physical events were canceled, but Games Done Quick pivoted well. Summer Games Done Quick 2020 went online-only and still raised over $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders. Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will be along the same online format and seek to keep the love going with great speedrunning and donations to good causes. As we await further listings for the Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 events, be sure to check back and see some of the more excellent-looking runs slated for the event.