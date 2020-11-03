Animal Crossing characters were in attendance Sunday for the Detroit Lions game The Lions had some familiar friends in the stands for their latest game.

With the ongoing pandemic deeming mass gatherings dangerous and unsafe, sporting events have gone on with little to no fans in attendance. This is the case with the NFL, where teams have had to play in stadiums filled with thousands upon thousands of empty seats. Many organizations have put cardboard cutouts in the audience so that fans could still show their support, even if to a small degree. On this past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had brought some Animal Crossing characters to watch as they faced off against the Indianapolis Colts.

As spotted by Twitter user @DaliDimovski, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters can be seen during a crowd shot just before the CBS broadcast cut to a commercial break. We’ve seen many teams have fun with their fake fans, but this is the first we’ve seen some video game representation from an NFL team. In the crowd we can see Blathers, Derwin, Gulliver, and numerous human villagers. The Lions shared a video announcing the crossover on Twitter in the days leading up to the game.

The Lions have Animal Crossing cutouts in their stands today. pic.twitter.com/yY9KB3ie4E — Dali (@DaliDimovski) November 1, 2020

Of course, those familiar will know that this isn’t the first time the Detroit Lions have shown their love of Animal Crossing. When New Horizons first released, the Lions revealed their entire 2020 schedule with a series of creative videos made within the video game.

It’s quite clear that someone over in the Detroit Lions organization is a huge Animal Crossing fan. Unfortunately, no amount of video game characters at Ford Field could save Detroit from the 41-21 loss they suffered at the hands of Phillip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s hoping some villagers will travel with them to Minnesota to take on the Vikings this upcoming weekend.

