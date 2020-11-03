Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 17

We've been playing a lot of Super Nintendo games on the Stevetendo show lately so it's time to jump back into the ole NES swing of things. Tonight on the program, Kirby will be front and center in our playthrough of Kirby's Adventure. Kirby's Adevnture marks the first time the pink puff had his patented "copy" ability. Will I be able to save Dream Land from the forces of evil or will all hope be lost?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. You can also subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.