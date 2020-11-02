Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of November 2

The weekend has come and gone and that means it is time to take a look at this week's livestream schedule. We've got a full list of shows coming your way this week, so let's dive right in.

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 2, 2020

As always, all Shacknews livestreams will take place on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch via the embed we've included below.

If you want to tune in, you can also take a look at the schedule we've included in the table below. All times are included for each show, so make sure you hop on over and enjoy the fun and games with us.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT The Stevetendo Show Monday at 6 p.m. PT The Stevetendo Show Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT The Stevetendo Show Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT Skankcore 64 Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT Pop! Goes the Culture! Thursday at 1 p.m PT The Dump Friday at 1:00 p.m. PT Shacknews Stimulus Games: A/V Squad Saturday at 1:00 p.m. PT

