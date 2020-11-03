Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition launches on the Switch today Dinosaur parks go portable today as Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch.

Jurassic World Evolution has been a tycoon sim like no other. Instead of your typical zoos or carnivals, you are actually in charge of heading to the likes of Isla Nublar, creating, and managing your own dinosaur theme park. Based entirely on all the movies, the game was a fantastic adventure in both the maintenance and disasters that come with such an endeavor. Now, you can take it with you on console wherever you please. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition has launched on the Nintendo Switch.

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition hit the Nintendo Switch eShop alongside a new launch trailer on the game’s YouTube channel on November 3, 2020. With UIs and GUIs built from the ground up to operate well on the Nintendo Switch’s controllers, Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition brings the full experience of the dinosaur theme park builder, the science, maintenance, security, and more associated scenarios to the Switch platform. That’s not all either. Complete Edition means that all major expansions of the Jurassic World Evolution base game are included as well in a full and fantastic package.

Jurassic World Evolution has take a journey full of nods to the films people loved. From trailers voiced by Jeff Goldblum to DLC focusing on the original Jurassic Park, the team at Frontier Developments has showed deep reverence to the source material and all of the best parts people loved about those movies. And they did all of this while also thoughtfully creating a fun and engaging tycoon experience which tasks players with making sure their dinosaur park doesn’t get out of hand, or perhaps going the other way and making sure it gets out of hand.

Either way, there’s a lot to love about Jurassic World Evolution and now Nintendo Switch players can see what all the fuss is about. If you’re a fan of the films, or dinosaurs in general, you owe it to yourself to check this one out if you haven’t already.