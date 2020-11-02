Apple announces 'One more thing' event for November 10 Apple will be holding its third event of the Fall next week on November 10.

We’ve already seen two major Apple Events over the last two months, as the tech giant revealed new iPhones, iPads, and more. However, it looks like the company isn’t done just yet, as Apple has now announced a third Fall event. Titled “One more thing,” the next Apple Event will take place on November 10.

Apple announced the event via a digital invitation that went out on November 2. The Apple Event will take place on November 10 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will be streamed from the company’s official website and YouTube channel. The title of “One more thing” is a bit self aware, as this will be Apple’s third major event in three straight months, which is out of the ordinary for the tech company.

It hasn’t been confirmed what this new event will be focused on, and we likely won’t know for sure until the presentation itself. However, many are suspecting that this is where we’ll see Apple’s new lineup of Mac products. Others speculate that the “One more thing” title could hint at a brand new product or service being revealed.

Apple just held an event in October where the company revealed the iPhone 12 line-up of devices, as well as the HomePod Mini. In September, a special event was held where Apple showed off the new Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4. Apple covered most of its bases in these last two events, so it will be interesting to see what the company has up its sleeves for the November presentation.

The “One more thing” Apple Event will go down next week on November 10, which also happens to be the launch date for the Xbox Series X. Speaking of, it was announced today that Apple TV will be available on the Series X and Series S at launch.