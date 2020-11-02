New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 16

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
1

Hope all you Shackers had a spooky Halloween and are ready to jump back into the Stevetendo show! Tonight on the program, we'll be contiuning our Legend of Zelda: a Link to the Past playthrough by getting our hands on the Master Sword. Will I be able to rescue Hyrule from an evil fate or will the kingdom fall into darkness?

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. You can also subscribe to the channel via Prime Gaming. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

