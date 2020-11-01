New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Christmas Hats - Among Us

Unlock Christmas Hats in Among Us and start getting into the spirit of the season!
Sam Chandler
1

Working out how to get Christmas Hats in Among Us isn’t too hard. In fact, if you don’t mind changing a few settings, you can be wearing a Christmas Hat well before it’s actually the right season.

Unlock Christmas Hats

In order to get Christmas Hats in Among Us, you must play the game when it is Christmas time. That means playing on December 25th. However, PC and mobiles let us change the date, which means you can leap forward (or backward) in time and gain access to these hats early (or late for those that are joining us after the silly season).

Christmas Hats – Mobile

christmas hats among us
On mobile, the Christmas Hats are sold in the store.

For players on mobile, the process is the same as getting Halloween Hats but there is one key difference: Christmas Hats are not free on mobile. By changing the date, you will give yourself the ability to buy them from the store.

  1. Go into your system settings
  2. Locate the Date and Time option (this is under General on iPhone)
  3. Switch “Set Automatically” to OFF
  4. Set the date to December 24th at 11:59 p.m.
  5. Quickly, start Among Us and wait at the main menu until the date changes to December 25th
  6. Select Local or Online and then Host a game
  7. Go to the laptop and click it or select Customize
  8. You will find the Christmas Hats for sale in the store

Christmas Hats – Free for PC

among us christmas hats pc

Anyone playing on PC will find that the Christmas Hats are free. This is likely because PC players have to buy the game in order to play it whereas it’s free-to-play on mobile. The process is much the same as mobile. For players on Windows 10 PC:

  1. Right-click the date
  2. Select Adjust Date and Time
  3. Switch “Set the time automatically” to OFF
  4. Click Change under “Set the date and time manually”
  5. Set the date to December 24th at 11:59 p.m.
  6. Start Among Us and wait in the main menu until the date changes to December 25th
  7. Load up a Lobby, either Local or Online
  8. Click the laptop to Customize your character and look under Hats to find the Christmas Hats

Unlocking Christmas Hats in Among Us is as easy as changing the date and time of your PC or mobile. For players on mobile devices, the Christmas Hats will be for sale in the store while PC players can get them for free. Check out the Shacknews Among Us page for other helpful guides!

Hello, Meet Lola