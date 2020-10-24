New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Nerdcore Super Challenge 4

The gauntlet awaits! Watch as we're joined once more by some of the most excellent musical talents of the Nerdcore scene in another stimulating weekend of gaming competition!
TJ Denzer
It’s another weekend in the world, and unfortunately, a certain unwanted, freeloading pandemic hasn’t gone away yet. That means that Shacknews is here to continue stimulating the global economy, and we’ve asked our friends in the Nerdcore scene back to do it for Shacknews in another Stimulus Games!

In today’s games, Some of the best talent from the Nerdcore music scene returns to throw down, including MC Frontalot, Mega Ran, Schaffer the Darklord, MC Lars, Richie Branson, and EyeQ. You can find it on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, or watch it live just below.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020: Nerdcore Super Challenge 4

As nearly always, Shacknews Stimulus Games Nerdcore Super Challenge 4 will be a series of double elimination tournaments across a few games. All participants are compensated equally, but bragging rights are on the line for the Shacknews Nerdcore Super Challenge championship! In Nerdcore Super Challenge 3, it was EyeQ who reigned triumphant when the dust settled. Can he keep the title?

Here are the games on today’s competition.

  • Brawlhalla
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rocket League

Of course, more than just games, it’s all in good fun at the Stimulus Games. When these awesome talents come together, good conversations are bound to be had about the ins and outs of the Nerdcore music scene. Stop by whether you like gaming or music and take a load off as we play, chat, and have ourselves a great day of games.

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone here at Shacknews (although let’s be honest, we’re arguably doing a consistently better job than the government at it). We do what we can either way. Someday, we just might make it through the pandemic and get back to putting on amazing productions, gaming tournaments, and more.

Until then, please join us in a celebration of games and music during the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 when the action goes live on Twitch at 1 p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

