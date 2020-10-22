Fuser reveals first 25 DLC songs as it goes gold Fuser has gone gold and Harmonix is celebrating by officially revealing the game's first 25 DLC tracks, all of which will be included in the game's VIP Edition.

This hasn't been a good year for music festivals or concerts of any kind, really. At the very least, Harmonix will get to put out its homage to the outdoor music festival scene as the developer announced on Thursday that the upcoming Fuser had gone gold. To celebrate, the team revealed the first of the game's 25 DLC tracks, which can be added to the 100+ songs that will be released at launch.

While these 25 songs can be picked up as individual DLC tracks, all of them will be included in the Fuser VIP Edition. Here are all of the DLC songs revealed today:

a lot - 21 Savage

Take Over Control - Afrojack ft. Eva Simons

Ironic - Alanis Morissette

1 Thing - Amerie

Kings & Queens - Ava Max

Venus - Bananarama

Linger - The Cranberries

Loco Contigo - DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga

Lips Like Sugar - Echo & The Bunnymen

A Little Respect - Erasure

Bring Me To Life - Evanescence

Trap Queen - Fetty Wap

Unforgettable - French Montana ft. Swae Lee

Gentle On My Mind - Glen Campbell

Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) - Ini Kamoze

Rock Your Body - Justin Timberlake

What Ifs - Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina

Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) - Kelly Clarkson

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart - Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus

Starships - Nicki Minaj

Get Busy - Sean Paul

Crank That (Soulja Boy) - Soulja Boy

Funky Cold Medina - Tone-Loc

Breaking Me - Topic with A7S

DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love - Usher ft. Pitbull

For the unfamiliar, Fuser builds on one of Harmonix's previous efforts, the physical toy/card game hybrid DropMix. However, rather than use cards or a physical component, this is done entirely digitally. The game also features several mechanics that teach players what it means to be a modern DJ. We have plenty to say about this game in our recent hands-on preview.

Fuser is almost here. It's set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 10.