Fuser VIP Edition will include the first 25 DLC songs Fuser is now available for pre-order and that includes the VIP Edition, which will offer users the first 25 DLC tracks whenever they become available.

Fuser is warming up for its set this fall. On Tuesday, the team at Harmonix announced that pre-orders for its outdoor music festival simulator are now available. And as one might expect with a game filled with licensed songs of yesterday and today, DLC songs will indeed be part of the package.

Pre-ordering Fuser will reward users with three bonus DLC tracks. They are "New Rules" by Dua Lipa, "Young Dumb & Broke" by Khalid (not to be confused with legendary quarterback DJ Khaled), and "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers. But that's not all. Harmonix already has ambitious DLC plans for Fuser and they're hoping the player base will join them for the ride, so they've also revealed the Fuser VIP Edition.

The Fuser VIP Edition is noteworthy for a few reasons. First off, it's a digital-only package, so it'll only be found on each platform's respective digital storefront. Secondly, it'll include Fuser's first 25 DLC tracks. That could be a good value, though the pricing model for Fuser's DLC tracks is currently unknown. On top of that, players can pick up the Shatterfall Stage Video Pack, along with the Fuser Fest outfit, Remix Runner outfit, and Gilded Rabbit Helmet for their DJ avatars.

For those who don't know about Fuser, this is the latest effort from Rock Band developer Harmonix, where players hit the music festival circuit and get crowds moving by mixing together over components of different songs. There are expected to be over 100 songs available at launch. We got a taste of Fuser at Shacknews earlier today, so be sure to check out our hands-on preview.

Fuser is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall. Those who want to look at the pre-order details for the game can jump on the Fuser website.