Hearthstone's next expansion suffers Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Come on, come all for Hearthstone's next expansion, as everyone gathers for Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

It's October 22 and, as promised, the Hearthstone team returned to reveal what's next for Blizzard's card game. It should go without saying that part of the Hearthstone Fall Reveal would include the game's next expansion and that has indeed been revealed. Step into the Darkmoon Faire for Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is set to introduce 135 all-new cards. The central mechanic this time around is called Corrupt. The Corrupt keyword features a powerful effect, but the effect is only available if players put down a card that costs more than the base Corrupt card. At that point, the card will be upgraded while in your hand.

There's something sinister going down at the Darkmoon Faire and it involves the Old Gods. Yes, the Old Gods are all returning and they're coming in whole new forms. Here's what they look like:

(10) Yogg-Saron: Master of Fate (7/5) (Neutral): Battlecry : If you've cast 10 spells this game, spin the Wheel of Yogg-Saron.

(Neutral): : If you've cast 10 spells this game, spin the Wheel of Yogg-Saron. (10) C'Thun, the Shattered (6/6) (Neutral): Start of Game : Break into pieces. Battlecry : Deal 30 damage randomly split among all enemies.

(Neutral): : Break into pieces. : Deal 30 damage randomly split among all enemies. (10) N'Zoth, God of the Deep (5/7) (Neutral): Battlecry Resurrect a friendly minion of each minion type.

(Neutral): Resurrect a friendly minion of each minion type. (10) Y'Shaarj, The Defiler (10/10): (Neutral): Battlecry: Add a copy of each Corrupted card you've played this game to your hand. They cost (0) this turn.

There was an air of mystery as to what Hearthstone would reveal next following the vaguest of teases. There weren't many hints, but last week's teaser did provide enough of a clue for World of Warcraft veterans, who were able to spot the Darkmoon Faire theme.

There's more coming to Hearthstone beyond just the expansion. The game is also getting new Achievements. There will be a base set of Achievements, but new ones will be added frequently as Hearthstone continues to get new content. There's also a new battle pass-like progression system called the Rewards Track, which opens the door for players to earn greater milestone rewards. Rewards include gold, card packs, and Hero Skins. The Rewards Track can be approached at the user's leisure. Daily Quest rewards will now be shifted into the Rewards Track. Lastly, Hearthstone is adding a new profile page, which shows off a player's rank, class progress, and more. More is expected to be added to the profile page in the future.

Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is set to release on November 17. However, players will get a first taste later today. Everyone will get the new Silas Darkmoon Legendary minion for free. We'll have our eye on this expansion over the next few weeks, so come back to Shacknews for more.