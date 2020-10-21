Angry Birds VR & Acron are receiving a spooky Halloween update Get ready for more VR goodness with Angry Birds and Acron's free Halloween content updates.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels are both getting a creepy update just in time for Halloween. Fans of these virtual reality titles are sure to be pleased with all the spooky goodness on offer.

Entitled Slimy Slopes, this latest free update to Angry Birds VR brings 13 new levels for players to conquer. All these levels are, of course, delightfully spooky. The press release makes mention of “scary beaches, creepy cliffs, and the slimiest of slopes” because it wouldn’t be a Slimy Slopes update without its very namesake!

As with all things Angry Birds, there’s a reason why all these birds are so gosh darn angry. As part of the Slimy Slopes Halloween update, the mischievous Dr. Frankenswine has created a bunch of scary monsters, and it’s up to the player to put a stop to all that ghoulish behaviour.

The addition of Slimy Slopes brings the total levels in the game to just shy of one hundred. But the fun doesn’t stop after level 91, as this update comes after the previous addition that saw players able to make their own levels.

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels’ update adds a wealth of new content for players to experience. There’s a new level called Sulky Swamp, as well as a highly competitive 1v1 mode. This lets players battle against another squirrel or add in bots for more of a challenge.

The free content update to Acron also gives players the Haunting Horror skin for free and includes some other improvements such as: iPad support, streamlined lobbies, level select, and something the press release refers to as “tree-taunting”.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is currently $14.99 USD and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels is $19.99 USD. Are you just getting into VR or want to learn more? Make sure you check out the Shacknews VR page for the latest information on the newest frontier of video games.