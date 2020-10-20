Super Smash Bros. Ultimate NA Online Open for October begins this weekend Pick up your best character and get ready to compete in October's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate NA Online Open.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn't have the best netcode in all of fighting games. Heck, it doesn't even have particularly good netcode, but that's not stopping Nintendo from continuing on with its latest esports tournament. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North American Online Open October 2020 was announced on Tuesday and it's set to kick off this weekend.

Battlefy is where the prospective Smashers will assemble. The tournament will begin with a three-hour ladder round. Here are the dates for that opening round:

Region 1 and Region 2 will begin at 10:00 AM PT on October 24, 2020

Region 3 and Region 4 will begin at 10:00 AM PT on October 31, 2020

Region 5 and Region 6 will begin at 8:00 AM PT on October 31, 2020

Region 7 and Region 8 will begin at 8:00 AM PT on October 24, 2020

Only 32 players from each region will advance. They'll move on to a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket that will unfold on that same day, following a one-hour break. The top four from those tournaments will move on to the next day for a double-elimination final round. Here are the dates to look out for:

Region 1 and Region 2 ("Group A") will begin at 10:00 AM PT on October 25, 2020

Region 7 and Region 8 ("Group B") will begin at 10:00 AM PT on October 25, 2020

Region 3 and Region 4 ("Group C") will begin at 10:00 AM PT on November 1, 2020

Region 5 and Region 6 ("Group D") will begin at 10:00 AM PT on November 1, 2020

Bragging rights and a fancy trophy are on the line in this tournament. Sign-ups are open right now on Battlefy and will remain open until the start of each region's opening round. The tournament will unfold on version 9.0.0, which means Minecraft's Steve will be legal. Best of luck to everyone, especially anybody who's playing against something like this.