Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.0 patch notes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting something entirely different with Minecraft's Steve and Alex, but it's also getting some noteworthy balance adjustments for the roster with version 9.0.0.

This is the day that many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, as well as many Minecraft fans, have been waiting for. Minecraft is finally getting representation in gaming's greatest crossover fighter, as Steve and Alex make their debuts as the latest DLC additions. Beyond Tuesday's DLC, the new Smash Bros. 9.0.0 update is now live and it has a handful of changes for most of the game's roster.

Here are the individual character changes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 9.0.0 patch, taken from the Nintendo website:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.0 patch notes

Fighter Move Change Donkey Kong Side Special Increased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground. Link Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Pikachu Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Ness Dash Attack Increased power of the third attack and extended launch distance. Ness Up Tilt Attack Maintained the launch distance and increased power. Ness Down Air Attack Increased attack speed. Ness Up Throw Increased power. Ness Neutral Special Increased attack speed. Captain Falcon Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Ice Climber Basic Movements Decreased the damage Nana takes.

Shortened launch distance for Nana.

Adjusted Nana's AI behavior. Ice Climber Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Increased attack range. Ice Climber Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Ice Climber Side Special Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing. Ice Climber Up Special Made it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special.

Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together. Sheik Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Young Link Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Meta Knight Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Wario Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times. Ivysaur Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Charizard Side Special Made it easier to hit multiple times. Charizard Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times. Sonic Dash Attack Maintained the launch distance and increased power.

Reduced vulnerability. Sonic Up Tilt Attack Reduced vulnerability. Sonic Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round.

Made it easier to hit multiple times. Sonic Up Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Lucario Etc. Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power. Lucario Neutral Attack 1 Increased attack speed. Lucario Side tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Lucario Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed. Lucario Up Special Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move. Lucario Side Special Extended launch distance for the Aura area. Mii Swordfighter Up Special 3 Made it easier to hit multiple times. Robin Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Shulk Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Shulk Neutral Special Extended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active. Shulk Down Special Extended launch distance. Bowser Jr. Basic Movements Adjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms. Bowser Jr. Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance. Bowser Jr. Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Bowser Jr. Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed. Bowser Jr. Forward Throw Extended launch distance. Bowser Jr. Edge Attacks Increased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special. Bowser Jr. Side Special Made it hard to flinch from opponent's attacks. Bowser Jr. Up Special Increased attack speed. Ken Final Smash Made it easier to hit multiple times. Bayonetta Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Ridley Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Ridley Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Ridley Up Special The hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground. Simon Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Simon Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Simon Dash Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance when at low damage. Simon Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance when at low damage. Simon Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Extended launch distance. Simon Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Simon Up Special Increased attack range. Richter Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Richter Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Richter Dash Attack Increased power.

Extended launch distance when at low damage. Richter Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance when at low damage. Richter Up Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Extended launch distance. Richter Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Richter Up Special Increased attack range. Piranha Plant Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Piranha Plant Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Banjo & Kazooie Flurry Attack Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Banjo & Kazooie Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized. Min Min Flurry Attack to KO Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Other changes in the Version 9.0.0 patch include the addition of several Minecraft-related Spirits.

Best of luck with Steve, Alex, Zombie, Enderman, or whoever your fighter of choice is following the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 9.0.0 update. We'll be keeping an eye on whatever comes next for Fighter Pass 2, but for now, pick up some Mii Fighter outfits and enjoy!