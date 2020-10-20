Fallout 76 is free to play until October 26 for Bombs Drop Day If its bad first impression turned you off to trying Fallout 76, it looks like it's safe to jump in now, as Bethesda is offering a free week of play for everyone.

There are a lot of players out there who haven't played Fallout 76. There are also a lot of players who did play Fallout 76 when it first came out and were so turned off by it that they never returned. Bethesda would like to show everybody that the game is in a better place now and there's no better time to do it than the Fallout universe's fictional Bombs Drop Day. That day is today, October 20, by the way, so Bethesda is celebrating by making Fallout 76 free to play for the rest of this week.

Fallout 76's free play week was announced on Tuesday on the Bethesda website. This opens the door for all players to jump into every aspect of Fallout 76, including all Wastelanders and Nuclear Winter content.

We played Fallout 76 when it first came out. It sucked. However, as games of these types tend to do, it's gotten much better in the years since it's released. New features have been added and the experience has been overhauled to the point that playing it doesn't feel like a kick in the gonads anymore. Plus, the recent One Wasteland patch, which kicked off Season 2, has opened up the freedom to traverse with friends across anywhere in the wasteland.

If you need something to do during your free play week, Fallout 76 will have three different in-game events running throughout the next few days. Players can also pick up Double S.C.O.R.E. and Double XP. Those who opt to keep Fallout 76 beyond the free trial can keep any progress they've made in the game. Players can also get a taste of the Fallout 1st program by picking up a special Scrapbox item. This offers a preview of some of the perks, in case anybody wants to subscribe to the Fallout 1st program. We personally don't recommend it. It's expensive.

Fallout 76 is free to play right now with the special trial continuing until Monday, October 26. If you're just getting started, check out our guide and walkthrough. If this still isn't your thing, then why not pick up Fallout 4 instead? It's also on sale this week, as are various Fallout Shelter bundles.