PS4 Black Lives Matter theme now available for free PlayStation is showing further support for the Black Lives Matter movement, offering up a free theme for all PS4 owners.

The PlayStation team is continuing to give public support to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The latest move saw a new static Black Lives Matter Theme hit the digital PlayStation Store. PlayStation 4 owners can download the theme right now for free.

Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with this new PS4 theme, out now for free at PS Store. pic.twitter.com/mN1PnFHPdl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2020

Once the theme is active, black and gold lines will run across the bottom of the screen. It leads into the yellow-outlined Black fist with the words "Black Lives Matter" on the opposite side. After scrolling up, vertical gray bars will house the hashtag and letters "BLM." All of the icons along the top of the user interface are a bright yellow.

The PlayStation team has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement for several months, starting with the postponement of June's planned PS5 event after the murder of George Floyd. On that same day, PlayStation issued a statement calling for racial justice and denouncing violence against the Black community.

You can pick up the PS4 BLM theme for free on the PlayStation Store right now. You can change your PS4 theme by selecting the "Themes" option on your PS4 Settings menu. Whether you'll be able to take this or any other PS4 theme along with you to the new PlayStation 5 is unknown, but judging by the recent PlayStation 5 UI reveal, it's not looking very likely.