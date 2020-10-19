New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

PS4 Black Lives Matter theme now available for free

PlayStation is showing further support for the Black Lives Matter movement, offering up a free theme for all PS4 owners.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The PlayStation team is continuing to give public support to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The latest move saw a new static Black Lives Matter Theme hit the digital PlayStation Store. PlayStation 4 owners can download the theme right now for free.

Once the theme is active, black and gold lines will run across the bottom of the screen. It leads into the yellow-outlined Black fist with the words "Black Lives Matter" on the opposite side. After scrolling up, vertical gray bars will house the hashtag and letters "BLM." All of the icons along the top of the user interface are a bright yellow.

The PlayStation team has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement for several months, starting with the postponement of June's planned PS5 event after the murder of George Floyd. On that same day, PlayStation issued a statement calling for racial justice and denouncing violence against the Black community.

You can pick up the PS4 BLM theme for free on the PlayStation Store right now. You can change your PS4 theme by selecting the "Themes" option on your PS4 Settings menu. Whether you'll be able to take this or any other PS4 theme along with you to the new PlayStation 5 is unknown, but judging by the recent PlayStation 5 UI reveal, it's not looking very likely.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola