Confirmed launch titles - Xbox Series X/S Discover all the launch games for Xbox Series X and Series S as well as which ones will be specially optimized for launch day.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are going to be launching this November and Xbox has revealed the launch titles. There are ton of backward compatible titles coming to the console, as well as 30 new titles that have been optimized for the new hardware. Let’s take a look at every launch title coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S!

Xbox Series X and Series S launch titles

More than 30 titles will be receiving optimization to make them look and run better on the Xbox Series X and Series S at launch.

There are a lot of launch titles for the Xbox Series X and Series S. There are games playable on the system from the original Xbox all the way up to the Xbox One. To make it easier to understand what games you might like to play first, the team at Xbox have compiled a list of all the games that have been specifically optimized to run better on the Series X and Series S.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Every game on this list that is available through Xbox Game Pass also offers Smart Delivery (you don’t need to buy the game again). There are also a few games that also offer this service but aren’t on Game Pass.

Basically, every single title listed above has been overhauled to perform better on the Xbox Series X and Series S. This means higher resolutions, faster frame rates, and even better loading times. This list of optimized games is just those that will have been optimized for launch – expect more to come in the following days, weeks and months. For example, Destiny 2’s optimization update will be available on December 8.

The huge catalogue of titles in Xbox Game Pass will also function on the Series X and Series S at launch. Though not all of them will be optimized right away, they will still run better on the next gen consoles.

Beyond these optimized games, there are also thousands of backward compatibility games that will function on the Xbox Series X and Series S at launch. There are the hundreds of titles on Game Pass, your physical copies of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games, as well as the digital versions of these.

As far as launch titles for the Xbox Series X and Series S goes, there are more than those 31 titles listed above. These titles are those that have been optimized to perform better on the next generation of Xbox consoles. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pages for more insights into the next generation of consoles in the lead up to launch day and beyond.