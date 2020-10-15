Destiny 2 will feature FOV sliders, 60FPS, and 4K support on next-gen consoles Some major expanded graphical features will likely be part of Destiny 2's upcoming debut on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, including FOV controls, 60FPS, and 4K support.

Destiny 2 is continuing to run strong, and it’s going to be going harder than ever in November with the launch of not only the latest expansion, Beyond Light, but also Destiny 2’s arrival on next-gen systems. We’ve learned a lot about what’s coming in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, but a new update from Bungie today revealed some very much-requested features coming to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 editions of Destiny 2, including new graphical settings that allow for FOV adjustments, 60FPS, and 4K resolution support.

Bungie revealed new details regarding expanded graphical settings for Destiny 2’s next-gen launch in a blog post on October 15, 2020. Among one of the biggest changes is that regardless of what next-gen console you play on, Destiny 2 will feature a new field-of-vision (FOV) slider, which will allow players to expand just how much horizontal real estate can be observed at a glance in the game. FOV has been a long requested feature for console players of Destiny 2 and the upgrade will put consoles in line with what the setting can do on PC.

More than that, there are other features coming to next-gen systems as well. Cross-play between Xbox Series X/S players and Xbox One players is possible, as is cross-play between PS5 and PS4 (unfortunately not between the brands). Moreover, Bungie boasts that Xbox Series X, S, and PlayStation 5 versions will run at 60 frames-per-second (FPS) with this next-gen upgrade. PS5 and Xbox Series X are also getting 4K resolution support. Unfortunately Xbox Series S is being left out of this one and will cap at 1080p.

Regardless, as the Beyond Light expansion arrives on November 10, it looks like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Destiny players will have a lot to look forward to with free upgrades to the new systems confirmed.