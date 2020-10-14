New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 9

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
1

The Stevetendo Show has been a blast thus far and what better way to celebrate three weeks into the show than with one of my favorite Super Nintendo games. The game is regarded as one of the best beat-em-ups around starring those radical dudes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I have fond memories of playing Turtles in Time in the arcade as well as the SNES port with friends. Will I be able to defeat Super Shredder or be made into turtle soup?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Twitch Prime. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

