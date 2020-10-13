New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 8

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
1

What better way to celebrate October than by playing some scary games? Following up on the success of Super Castlevania IV last night, this time around we’re playing another tough game, Super Ghouls and Ghosts. I think one of my earliest memories regarding Super Ghouls and Ghosts was seeing it played on the Nickelodeon show, Nick-R-Cade, the game where kids played video games on TV.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Twitch Prime. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola