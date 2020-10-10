Razer Seiren Mini USB microphone revealed during RazerCon 2020 Meant to bring lightweight form and low profile to the livestream mic market, Razer announced the Razer Seiren Mini during its RazerCon event.

The Razer Seiren line of microphones has been in the market for years, offering streamers and other consumers in need of audio input an acceptable option in several different forms, from the Razer Seiren X to the Razer Seiren Elite. But Razer recognizes that the general market and even its own products can be a bit clunky. With that in mind, Razer is offering a new form factor version of its mic lineup in the form of the Razer Seiren Mini.

The Razer Seiren Mini was announced during the RazerCon 2020 keynote livestream on October 10, 2020. Coming in at a mere 6.4-inches-tall, the Seiren Mini is built to be small, but fully functional for studio mic and livestreaming needs. It features a supercardioid pickup pattern, a 14mm condenser capsule, built in shock mounts to reduce outside vibrations and sound, and it all comes in at less than a pound. For all of that, it will also come at a rather light price as well. The Razer Seiren Mini will launch on October 10, 2020 at a retail price of $49.99 on the Razer website and further Razer retailers.

The Razer Seiren Mini can be mounted in both stationary and studio arm orientations.

The Razer Seiren Mini is a solid-looking mic for the space-conscious streamer. With such a small and light design, streamers should be able to make it fit their gaming space no matter how cluttered it is. Moreover, the Razer Seiren Mini is said to feature a performance in line with industry standard products above its price, punching above its weight so to speak. If other products in the Razer mic lineup are just a bit too bulky or pricey, the Razer Seiren Mini might just be the economic solution.

With an October 10 launch date, the Razer Seiren Mini is available today. Want more? Be sure to check out other announcements from the RazerCon 2020 lineup.