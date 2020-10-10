Watch the RazerCon 2020 keynote livestream here Razer is hosting their own keynote event full of announcements, here's where you can watch it.

With E3 and other major in-person events being cancelled in light of the ongoing pandemic, many companies have resorted to holding their own conferences and digital presentation events. RazerCon will be the gaming tech company’s first foray into holding their own event, and will be going down later today. Here’s how you can watch it.

How to Watch the RazerCon 2020 keynote livestream

The RazerCon 2020 keynote will be the opening and introduction to what will be a day filled with Razer-related announcements and news. The keynote will start on Saturday, October 10 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live from Las Vegas via the Razer Twitch channel. The event will be hosted by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan. we expect to hear plenty of announcements in regards to the company’s upcoming offerings.

This will be the first ever RazerCon, so we don’t have the clearest idea of what to expect. However, Razer has teased what fans will see during the event. Although Razer is primarily focused in manufacturing gaming gear and peripherals, RazerCon 2020 will feature video game reveals, tech demos, and giveaways. The company is looking to create a true digital convention experience. Therefore, RazerCon will extend past the opening keynote, and will be a day filled with different events and segments.

Now that you know exactly how, when, and where to watch the RazerCon 2020 keynote, you’re ready to jump in and see what Razer has in store. What are you hoping/expecting to see shown off during the event. For more helpful guides and tips, be sure to check out our guide hub over on Shacknews.