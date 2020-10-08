Unboxing & Review & Giveaway: Hearthstone Scholomance Academy Mystery Box Video Editor has received a special package from Scholomance Academy to celebrate Hearthstone's latest expansion. Let's see what's inside and learn how you can score one of your own.

Over the last week, Video Editor Greg Burke received a mysterious package. He's used to getting a lot of mail for unboxings and reviews, but there was something different about this one. This was noticeably bigger than normal and was sent over by the team at Blizzard Entertainment, as well as by Headmaster Kel'thuzad. Judging by the exterior, it was something to celebrate Hearthstone's recently-released Scholomance Academy expansion. So Greg got right to unboxing its contents.

On the surface, it's a giant book! But there's more to this Scholomance Academy package than meets the eye. First, there's a sealed letter from the team at Blizzard. There's also a leatherbound journal, custom Vans with the Scholomance Academy logo, and an actual wizard's robe. It's an Ugg robe, no less, so you're looking at some high quality here.

And that's the package. Please don't hold Greg's pronunciation of "Scholomance" against him. And honestly, all of this stuff is really cool for him. But how would you, the reader, like to also have one of these packages for yourself?

📚GIVEAWAY!!!📚

Wanna win a #ScholomanceAcademy Hearthstone gift box?

As Seen Here : https://t.co/mahIbMV7l5

RT & Follow to Enter!

Closes 10/13/20. 18+, US entrants Only. @PlayHearthstone pic.twitter.com/bpsjjIDEPs — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 9, 2020

Take a look a the tweet embedded above. All you have to do is retweet and follow Shacknews on Twitter for a chance to win. This giveaway will conclude next Tuesday, October 13 and is open to United States entrants only. Apologies to our international readers. U.S. entrants ages 18 and over only. One winner will receives Hearthstone Mystery Box as seen in the video. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter.

Hearthstone is well into Scholomance Academy and is in the middle of a busy October.