Bugsnax will be a PlayStation 5 launch title Sony has revealed new details about Bugsnax, including its November release date.

Bugsnax quickly captured the hearts of many when the game was first revealed during a PS5 event earlier this year. Developed by Young Horses, the same team behind Octodad, this title is all about a mysterious island full of food-animal hybrids. We knew that the game would be coming to Sony’s next-gen console, and now we’ve got an actual release date. Bugsnax will launch on November 12, the same day as the PlayStation 5.

Young Horses made a blog post to PlayStation’s website where they did nothing but talk about Bugsnax. In the blog post, Young Horses reveals the high-caliber voice cast that has been assembled to bring the characters of Bugsnax to life. This includes Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch), Sam Riegel (Duck Tales/Critical Role), and Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man). A new trailer was released on PlayStation’s YouTube channel, highlighting each of the unique voices that will be heard on the island of Snaktooth.

In the new trailer, it’s revealed that Bugsnax will be a launch title for the PS5, releasing on November 12. It’s also confirmed that Bugsnax will not be exclusive to the next-gen console, as the game will release on PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store on the same day.

If you weren’t already enthralled by the big ball of mystery that is Bugsnax, that A+ voice cast should definitely pique your interest. We recently held an interview with Bugsnax creator Phil Tibitoski, where we talked about the common theory that Bugsnax is secretly a horror game.

🥇The snax are out of the bag.🥇



✨Bugsnax✨will launch November 12th on PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store!🍓🐛 pic.twitter.com/LS3u2nfCNT — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) October 8, 2020

Bugsnax has certainly taken the gaming world by storm, thanks to its entirely out-of-left-field premise, and an infinitely catchy theme song. It looks like we haven’t even seen the best of it, as we’ll be talkin’ bout Bugsnax for sure come November 12. Stay with us here on Shacknews for all of your Bugsnax needs.