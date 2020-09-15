New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bugsnax is definitely not secretly a horror game, says Young Horses president

It looks like Bugsnax isn't secretly planning to terrorize players this Fall.
Donovan Erskine
3

First revealed during the PS5 event back in June, Bugsnax quickly took the gaming world by storm. A completely original concept, Young Horses’ next game centers around a mysterious island where food/animal hybrids run amuk. It’s completely out-of-left-field nature and goofy atmosphere has quickly made Bugsnax one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 titles. We got to speak with Philip Tibitoski, President of Young Horses and creator of Bugsnax, where we asked him about some of the most fascinating theories going around about his latest title. 

The full discussion between Philip Tibitoski, Video Editor Greg Burke, and Shacknews CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan lasted for over an hour and dives deep into Bugsnax’s creation, story, and inspiration. During the convo, Khan mentioned a popular fan theory about Bugsnax that’s been making the rounds. With the overly happy and positive vibes the Bugsnax trailer have been giving off, what if everything isn’t exactly sunshine and rainbows? What if there’s some deep dark secret beneath this colorful world, waiting to be uncovered? The latest trailer for Bugsnax seems to tease that itself. Tibitoski spoke to this during the interview.

“The joke online right now is ‘oh is Bugsnax secretly a horror game?’” Tibitoski said. “I would not say that. It’s not a horror game. But, I think similar to Octodad, there is a surface level understanding of what it is, and then there is… ‘did that person just say what they said?’” Young Horses’ previous game, Octodad, was also pretty big on weird and zany characters. 

Well, there you have it from the (Young) Horses’ mouth, Bugsnax is not a horror game. That being said, it still looks like there is more than meets the eye here, and there will likely be secrets to uncover in this mysterious land. For more exclusive interviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

