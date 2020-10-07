New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 6

Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight, the Stevetendo viewers will be in for a real treat. I’ll be taking my first steps to becoming the World Video Boxing Association champion in Punch Out!! Find out if all that Doc Louie training pays off in the end or will I end up sinking like a stone?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also subscribe to the channel via Twitch Prime. Doing so allows you to do it for Shacknews!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

