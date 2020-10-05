Shackstream: Indie-licious goes questing in the vast world of Genshin Impact

Free-to-play doesn’t always have to mean bad or overmonetized. By many accounts, Genshin Impact has struck a solid note with players, inviting them to a vast and magical world. Well, we’re going to see for ourselves. The land of Teyvat is a vast and open terrain full of adventure and magic, and we’ll have all of it to explore in a colorful new episode of Indie-licious on the ShackStream.

Genshin Impact comes to us from the developers at MiHoYo. Available now on PlayStation 4, mobile devices, and PC via the game’s website, Genshin Impact may look a bit like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild off the cuff, but the developers insist that past the surface lies a distinctly unique game. Indeed, as you travel through Genshin Impact, you can party up with many characters as you utilize their abilities in a wealth of quests and exploration.

We’ll see for ourselves what Genshin impact has in store as we go live on Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, we look at the newest and most interesting indie games in the scene on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also watch just below.

Teyvat is a colorful world full of mysteries waiting to be explored and we’ve got our exploring pants on today. Join us as we jump into Genshin Impact live on the Indie-licious ShackStream soon!