Genshin Impact devs say the game is more than its similarities to Breath of the Wild With the sudden launch of Genshin Impact, the comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are piling up, but developer miHoYo says the similarities are only skin deep.

Genshin Impact has flash dropped in full on a number of platforms and with it comes a rather colorful world to explore. So colorful and so explorative in fact that it has been compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in its style. When you see how the land is arranged, enemies look, and how you engage them, it’s kind of easy to make that comparison. That said, developer MiHoYo claims that while BotW was an inspiration, Genshin Impact has a lot of its own things that set it apart.

Genshin Impact flash launched on PlayStation 4, PC, and Android and iOS mobile devices as a free-to-play title on September 28, 2020. Shortly before its launch, the MiHoYo devs spoke to a about a number of things, including the moniker of “Breath of the Wild clone” that has followed it since it was first revealed and also announced for PS4.

Despite evidence showing how closely related Genshin Impact and Breath of the Wild may seem, MiHoYo claims that any time spent with the game will show that it has its own distinct flavor that sets it apart.

In a post that our team circulated to players last year, we mentioned that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was one of our inspirations for creating Genshin Impact as an open-world action RPG. That said, it is important to note that once you actually pick up the game, you will find the experience of Genshin Impact to be very different from that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Genshin Impact features a fully original story and characters, and the core gameplay revolves around assembling a party of multiple characters and engaging in a combat system based on interactions between different elements. As we go from closed beta to official release, players will soon be able to discover the unique features and joy that Genshin Impact delivers.

It’s worth noting that as a free-to-play game, Genshin Impact does have microtransactions, though they seem relatively tame compared to other games of the sort. Either way, with Genshin Impact having launched, the game is available to play now at no cost. Whether it can break its image of Breath of the Wild clone will remain to be seen with time and updates, but at the very least, another BotW-style game doesn’t sound so bad.