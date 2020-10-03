Another fine Saturday is upon us, and with it comes another chance to do good in these rather tumultuous times. And that’s where Shacknews is doing its part to stimulate the global economy with the Shacknews Stimulus Games! Before a certain wretched pandemic put an end to physical events as we know them, we had a lot of plans for Shacknews productions throughout the year -a lot of plans that involved our Audio/Video tech team. So we’re getting back together with them on this fine day for some well-compensated video game competition!

Tune into the action today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we throw down with these fine folks in Shacknews Stimulus Games A/V Super Challenge 4! You can also catch the action live just below.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 4

As usual, here are the details on how today’s competition will work.

Each participant will compete in a gauntlet of competitive games for which we’ll award points for first, second, and third.

Winners will have a chance to engage in a following boss battle and double their points.

The games are as follows: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Brawlhalla Rocket League

All players are compensated equally for their time and participation in today’s competition. These games are for pure bragging rights and the honor of being called Shacknews Stimulus Games champion.

We know we can’t save the economy on our own, but each little bit helps right? Fun fact: The Shacknews Stimulus Games have done more at this point to help quite a few folks out than the US Government. Take that, political red tape. So we’re going to keep up the work, keep the good times flowing as best we can, and strive for a day when we can get back together. Until then, thank you to all participants for taking part, and thank you to the viewers for allowing us to make your Saturday a better day with some good gaming competition.

There can only be one Shacknews Stimulus Games champ, so tune in at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET to find out who claims the strap on today’s livestream!