Smash Bros Ultimate Mii Costumes #7 pack launches Mid-October, featuring Minecraft Beyond Steve and Alex, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is about to get the latest batch of Mii Fighter costumes.

There was a lot of information to take down during this morning's Mr. Sakurai Presents stream on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's addition of Minecraft's Steve and Alex. But beyond the characters themselves, players can also look forward to another batch of Mii Fighter costumes. This will be the seventh pack of outfits and half of them will continue the celebration of Minecraft's Smash Bros. debut.

Here are all of the outfits set to come in the seventh Mii Fighters Costumes pack:

Creeper (Brawler) : It's Minecraft's Creeper, only without the explosions.

: It's Minecraft's Creeper, only without the explosions. Pig (Brawler) : One of the more omnipresent Minecraft mobs, Brawlers can now dres up as a pig.

: One of the more omnipresent Minecraft mobs, Brawlers can now dres up as a pig. Diamond Armor (Swordfighter) : No need to gather materials for this popular armor set from Minecraft. You'll have a Diamond Sword at your side, to boot.

: No need to gather materials for this popular armor set from Minecraft. You'll have a Diamond Sword at your side, to boot. Gil (Swordfighter) : Here's a deep cut, as Nintendo digs into The Tower of Druaga, a classic 1984 action RPG from Japan.

: Here's a deep cut, as Nintendo digs into The Tower of Druaga, a classic 1984 action RPG from Japan. Bomberman (Brawler) : Bomberman is already in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as an Assist Trophy, but this allows players to create their own playable version of the explosive hero.

: Bomberman is already in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as an Assist Trophy, but this allows players to create their own playable version of the explosive hero. Travis (Swordfighter): There was some disappointment earlier this week when it turned out that No More Heroes' Travis Touchdown wasn't the latest DLC character. As a consolation prize, here's a Travis outfit for your Mii Swordfighter.

All six of these costumes will be available a la carte for $0.75 USD each. They are not available as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, so you'll have to dig into your coffee money fund to pick these up.

The Mii Fighter Costumes: Round 7 are set to release on October 13, the same day that Steve and Alex from Minecraft make their way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest DLC characters. There was a lot to take in this morning. If you missed any of Mr. Sakurai Presents, be sure to check out our full recap on everything we know about Steve and Alex.