Watch the full Minecraft Live 2020 presentation here Minecraft Live is hours away from delivering everything that Minecraft fans could want. Come and watch the full show here.

Today is one of the biggest days of the year for Minecraft players. The team at Mojang is coing together for its annual showcase. This year it's titled "Minecraft Live." And while the title may be brief and simple, there's a lot for Minecraft players to sink their teeth into.

Minecraft Live 2020

Minecraft Live is set to stream live on Saturday, October 3 at 9AM PT/12PM ET. It's set to be hosted by the team at Mojang, as well as several prominent members of the Minecraft community. This includes Figgehn, Kendal, ShadowPriestok, ElRichMC, Aypierre, Dlet, PuchiPuchi and SparkofPhoenix, who will either take part in the show itself or rebroadcast the show in different languages. You can watch the full livestream in the embed below, through the Minecraft YouTube channel, the Minecraft Twitch channel, the Minecraft Facebook page, or directly from the Minecraft website.

What specifics should fans be on the lookout for? Look for more information on the upcoming 1.17 update, the results of the community Mob vote for Minecraft, and more. Look for some information on Minecraft Earth, maybe some more on Minecraft Dungeons, and some potential other surprises.

The pre-show will air on all of the aforementioned channels 30 minutes before the start of the presentation. Meanwhile, 90 minutes before the start of the presentation, fans can watch Mr. Sakurai presents Steve & Alex, where Super Smash Bros. series producer Masahiro Sakurai will personally take players hands-on with the new Minecraft characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Shacknews will be around to recap everything that comes out of Minecraft Live. If you want to catch up on everything for Minecraft up to this point, be sure to browse through our Minecraft topic page. It's almost time for the presentation, so stay tuned and enjoy the show.