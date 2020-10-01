Watch the Mr. Sakurai Presents 'Steve and Alex' Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream here Come and see Mr Sakurai's presentation on the moves and abilities Minecraft's Steve and Alex will be using to claim victory in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation is scheduled to occur this week. Titled rather simply, “Mr. Sakurai Presents ‘Steve and Alex’”, this livestream will have Director Masahiro Sakurai giving his insights into the skills, abilities, and moves these Minecraft heroes bring to Smash. You can watch the entire presentation right here.

Mr Sakurai Presents ‘Steve and Alex’

The Mr. Sakurai Presents ‘Steve and Alex’ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream is set to begin on Saturday, October 3, at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET. Director Sakurai’s presentations are usually quite in-depth, so anticipate this stream to go a bit longer than the actual reveal. You can watch the livestream in the embed below or through the Nintendo YouTube channel.

Minecraft’s Steve was just revealed as the next DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, alongside Alex, Enderman, Zombie, and the ever-frustrating Creeper. The presentation by Mr Sakurai will be an important moment to see exactly how all these fighters work.

As our own TJ Denzer points out, there’s a good chance these other fighters will be playable skins or Echo Fighters to Steve. It’s certainly an exciting time to be a fan of both Smash Bros. and Minecraft.

This marks another major IP that is owned by Microsoft entering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Previously, players have enjoyed playing as Banjo-Kazooie for the first time in a long time. With Microsoft gobbling up more studios, and becoming quite chummy with Nintendo, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility to think we could see more Xbox characters enter the arena. Master Chief, anyone?

If you’re curious to see how Steve and Alex (and their monster horde) work in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, make sure you tune in for Director Masahiro Sakurai’s presentation. It’s sure to be an eye-opening experience that could see some players changing their mains for the blocky crafters. Swing by the Shacknews Super Smash Bros. Ultimate page after the presentation for a rundown of everything you need to know.