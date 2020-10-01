Animal Crossing: New Horizons physical products are now available as My Nintendo rewards As of today, an Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection of physical merchandise is available for Platinum Points in the My Nintendo store.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has plenty of great-looking iconic stuff associated with the tropical motifs of the game’s island getaway. Now, you can take a little of that goodness into your real-life with new Animal Crossing: New Horizons merchandise that just became available through the My Nintendo rewards store. A collection of limited-time products just became available for purchase with My Nintendo Platinum points.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons physical merchandise on the My Nintendo rewards store became available on October 1, 2020. As of this moment, there are four new products that can be claimed, as inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

As mentioned before, these are unfortunately limited-time products. That means that once they run out, they’re gone. That also means the sooner you have the points to grab something you have your eye on, the sooner you should.

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons physical rewards on My Nintendo are available now, but only as long as supplies last.

It should be mentioned that the Platinum Points currency is a special currency earned through playing specific Nintendo games. According to Nintendo’s breakdown of its points system, where Gold Points are earned select purchases on the Nintendo.com or eShops, Platinum Points can only be earned by playing and taking part in Nintendo’s collection of mobile games, including Pokemon Rumble Rush, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run. Each of these games is free to play, though they have some in-game transactions to them as well. Either way, they’re your ticket to earning enough points to get your hands on the My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods.

With these cool rewards up for grabs, don’t forget that there’s plenty of free Animal Crossing: New Horizons things on the way too, including an excellent looking Fall and Halloween update.