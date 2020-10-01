Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting another presentation in a couple days Sakurai will dive deep into Minecraft Steve's moveset and abilities in an upcoming stream.

Nintendo shocked everybody when they revealed Minecraft’s Steve would be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the next DLC fighter. Bringing Alex, Zombie, and Enderman along with him, Minecraft is finally getting some representation in the Smash franchise. The reveal only featured a cinematic trailer and super brief overview of Steve’s abilities. We’re set to get a proper breakdown of the character soon, as Game Director Masahiro Sakurai will dive deep into Steve’s abilities in another presentation on 10/3.

The reveal of Minecraft’s Steve gave us a glimpse at what to expect when the character arrives in Smash. We see him use a sword, pickaxe, lava, fire, TNT, a fishing rod, and a piston. With the wide range of tools and weapons obtainable in Minecraft, Steve could shape up to be quite the diverse fighter. We even see him placing blocks and building structures on the stage.

The upcoming stream, titled “Mr. Sakurai Presents ‘Steve and Alex’” is set to go live on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET on Nintendo's YouTube channel. This is where we’ll get a close look at Steve’s base abilities and combos. While it’s not entirely clear if Enderman and Zombie will be echo fighters, or just alternate skins, it’s likely that we’ll learn more about this during Sakurai’s stream.

We currently have no clue when Minecraft’s Steve will be available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or even a release window, so here’s hoping that information is coming sooner rather than later. Steve is just the second character to join Smash Ultimate as a DLC character in Fighters Pass 2, along with Min Min. There are still four more slots to be filled before it’s all said and done. Stay with us here at Shacknews for the latest news on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.