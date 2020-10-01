New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting another presentation in a couple days

Sakurai will dive deep into Minecraft Steve's moveset and abilities in an upcoming stream.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo shocked everybody when they revealed Minecraft’s Steve would be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the next DLC fighter. Bringing Alex, Zombie, and Enderman along with him, Minecraft is finally getting some representation in the Smash franchise. The reveal only featured a cinematic trailer and super brief overview of Steve’s abilities. We’re set to get a proper breakdown of the character soon, as Game Director Masahiro Sakurai will dive deep into Steve’s abilities in another presentation on 10/3.

The reveal of Minecraft’s Steve gave us a glimpse at what to expect when the character arrives in Smash. We see him use a sword, pickaxe, lava, fire, TNT, a fishing rod, and a piston. With the wide range of tools and weapons obtainable in Minecraft, Steve could shape up to be quite the diverse fighter. We even see him placing blocks and building structures on the stage.

The upcoming stream, titled “Mr. Sakurai Presents ‘Steve and Alex’” is set to go live on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET on Nintendo's YouTube channel. This is where we’ll get a close look at Steve’s base abilities and combos. While it’s not entirely clear if Enderman and Zombie will be echo fighters, or just alternate skins, it’s likely that we’ll learn more about this during Sakurai’s stream. 

We currently have no clue when Minecraft’s Steve will be available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or even a release window, so here’s hoping that information is coming sooner rather than later. Steve is just the second character to join Smash Ultimate as a DLC character in Fighters Pass 2, along with Min Min. There are still four more slots to be filled before it’s all said and done. Stay with us here at Shacknews for the latest news on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola