Jackbox Party Pack 7 release date set for October 2020 The latest collection of party games from Jackbox Games is on the way in the form of Party Pack 7, and we can expect it in mid-October.

The Jackbox Party Packs are always a fantastic opportunity for friends to get together online and off and have themselves a time with its myriad of party games. Well, Jackbox Games is readying to give us the latest offering of its enjoyable game collections. Jackbox Party Pack 7’s games have been revealed and it has a release date set for mid-October.

Jackbox Games revealed Jackbox Party Pack 7's full list of games and its release date in a press release on September 28, 2020. Slated for launch on October 15, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on PC, Jackbox Party Pack 7 will offer a slate of games in which two to 8 players can join in locally and up to 10,000 audience members can join in, often making the games great for streaming on Twitch. As usual, players will connect to any of the games via mobile devices or PCs via the Jackbox.tv website to log in and use their device as a buzzer, drawing board, and answer input depending on the games being played.

The latest games included in the Jackbox Party Pack 7 are as follows, as described in the press release:

Quiplash 3: a head-to-head battle of wits as you write hilarious responses to quirky prompts while everyone else votes for their favorite! (3-8 players)

The Devils and the Details: the collaborative chaos game where you’re a family of devils working together to survive in suburbia. Can you handle the daily torture of human life? (3-8 players)

Champ’d Up: the drawing fighting game where you get to create absurd characters that battle each other over unusual titles. Can you take down the heavy favorite? (3-8 players)

Talking Points: the make-it-up-as-you-go public-speaking game. Give a speech responding to picture slides you’ve never seen before, or be the Assistant and approve pictures as fast as you can. Just keep talking whether it makes sense or not! (3-8 players)

Blather ‘Round: the pop culture guessing game. Describe your secret prompt with a very limited vocabulary and hope that someone can figure it out in time. (2-6 players)

We got our first look at new addition Champ’d Up as a teaser to Jackbox Party Pack 7 back in June, and with the full slate now revealed with a release date, it won’t be long before we’re partying again in the always-fun offerings from Jackbox Games.