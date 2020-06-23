New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Champ'd Up steps into the Jackbox Party Pack 7 ring

Think of the wackiest fighter you can imagine and put them in the ring in Champ'd Up, the next game for The Jackbox Party Pack 7.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's time to step into the Jackbox Party Pack 7 arena. Two warriors enter, only one leaves. The problem is that there aren't any actual fighters ready to go. So for the next Jackbox Party Pack 7 game, it's up to the players to create them themselves. This is the idea behind Champ'd Up.

Here's how the game works. Players will draw and name two different types of characters. They'll draw a favorite based on a specific title that they're vying for. Then they'll draw an underdog based on nothing other than the fact that they're being matched up against the favorite. The player drawing the underdog is challenged to come up with an opponent that could feasibly take the fight to the favorite. Either way, your drawing will look like something wacky. Think of the most outlandish luchadore you can imagine. After a round of opening bouts, the game will ultimately come down to a tag team battle where players can tag in their previous fighters. The winner will be the character who gets the most votes. Champ'd Up is designed for 3-8 players.

Champ'd Up is the third of five games set to join The Jackbox Party Pack 7. It joins headlining game Quiplash 3, along with newcomer The Devil and the Details. Little is known about the latter game. Likewise, there isn't much known about the final two games in the Jackbox Party Pack 7 package. More is expected in the weeks ahead.

There's no release date information at this time about The Jackbox Party Pack 7, other than it's coming at some point this fall. Look for it to release on PC and consoles. We'll have our eye on Jackbox Games for more on what's next, so stay tuned to Shacknews and the Jackbox Games website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola