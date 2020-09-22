Rocket League & Fortnite Llama-Rama brings the Battle Bus and more to car soccer Celebrating Rocket League's free-to-play debut, Epic Games and Psyonix are launching a Rocket League and Fortnite crossover event later this September.

Rocket League’s arrival on the Epic Games Store and subsequent free-to-play debut across all platforms has officially kicked off, and Psyonix and Epic Games are celebrating the partnership with a new event for both of their marquee games. The new Llama-Rama event will be dropping next week and with it comes all sorts of cosmetic unlocks for both games, including a Fortnite Battle Bus unlock for Rocket League.

Psyonix and Epic Games announced the Llama-Rama event on the Rocket League website on September 22, 2020. Kicking off on September 26 and running through October 12, players will be able to take part in a number of Rocket League challenges that will earn them free rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite. A number of cool cosmetics are up for grabs, including a Fortnite Llama topper for your vehicles in Rocket League and Holodata drop contrail in Fortnite, but the star of the unlocks by far is Fortnite Battle Bus car body for Rocket League. There doesn’t seem to be any exclusion for the unlocks by platform.

The Llama-Rama event celebrates Rocket League’s arrival on the Epic Games Store on September 23, 2020, as well as the game going free-to-play across all platforms with a new Season 1 Rocket Pass to boot. Though plenty of rewards are available through premium tracks in the Rocket Pass as always, the Llama-Rama event seems to be an altogether free, no-purchase-necessary way of thanking supporters as Rocket League makes its transition to Epic and free-to-play status. Fortnite fan or not, the Battle Bus has long been an iconic part of Epic’s star game. It only makes sense that now we’d be able to drive it around and get our rocket soccer going in Rocket League. The official list of challenges, unlocks, and rewards can be found below.

Challenge 1: Llamas, Start Your Engines

Rocket League challenge: Play an online match in any playlist

Rocket League reward: Llama flyer antenna

Fortnite reward: Rocket League spray

Challenge 2: Flagged For Victory

Rocket League challenge: Win two online matches in casual with the llama antenna

Rocket League reward: Top llama topper

Fortnite reward: Holodata drop contrail

Challenge 3: Top of the World

Rocket League challenge: Get five goals, saves, or assists with the llama topper

Rocket League reward: Loot llama octane decal

Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove music track

Challenge 4: An Epic Endeavor

Rocket League challenge: Win five online matches in any playlist with the llama decal (octane)

Rocket League reward: Llama wheels

Fortnite reward: Rocket League emoticon

Challenge 5: Llama Legend

Rocket League challenge: Get MVP in any online match with the llama wheels

Rocket League reward: Battle bus + battle balloon antenna, battle bus wheels, and battle bus engine audio

Fortnite reward: Octane RL backbling + style variant

Llama wheels are among the many rewards you can earn through the challenges in Fortnite and Rocket League's Llama-Rama event.

As it goes free-to-play on September 23, get ready for the Llama-Rama event as it goes live on September 26 to get your rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite.