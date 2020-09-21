ShackStream: Indie-licious gets the slap-happiest in Slap City

We unabashedly love our dearest Super Smash Bros. here at Shacknews, but it doesn’t always love us back (*cough* disgusting net code *cough cough*), so right now more than ever, we can appreciate a good competitor. On today’s Indie-licious, we’ll be taking a one-way trip to Slap City to see if it smashes as good as it slaps.

Slap City comes to us from developer Ludosity on Steam where the game just had its official Version 1.0 launch on September 17, 2020. A 2.5 fightfest, Slap City is undeniably a game in the vein of Smash Bros. It even features some of the technicalities made popular in what many would consider the golden age of Smash. That said, it also features supposedly a wealth of original characters, local and online play for up to four players, online ranked and casual play, apparently working netcode, and a variety of arcade and offline modes to enjoy as well.

You can join us as we keep our slappy hands sturdy and go live with Slap City on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also catch the livestream just below.

These hands are itching to get slap happy and Slap City sounds like a more-than-appropriate place to scratch that itch. Check it out as we go live on Indie-licious shortly and smash, slap, and clap our way to victory.