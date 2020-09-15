New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fall Guys patch notes: mid-season update or BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS

The latest update to Fall Guys, lovingly called Big Yeetus & Anti-Cheatus takes a big aim at cheaters, but there are other goodies too. Check out the patch notes here.
TJ Denzer
Cheaters suck. We know it, you know it, and Fall Guys dev Mediatonic knows it. So destroying the dreams of cheaters has been one of the goals of the latest Fall Guys patch. That patch came today, affectionately named “BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS,” and as you might guess, it brings more changes than just anti-cheat to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Fall Guys mid-season update patch notes: BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS

Fall Guys dropped the latest set of patch notes on September 15, 2020. It was known for quite some time that this one would be focused on cheaters with a blog post highlighting the changes, and a rather humorous story of the experimental Cheater Island which forced cheating Fall Guys players to queue against each other before Mediatonic went to Epic Games to adapt a version of the latter’s anti-cheat to Fall Guys. The patch notes aren’t long, but they also include variations on different gauntlets where nasty new objects could appear to knock you off course. Check out the full patch notes below.

General

  • [PC] Our new anti-cheating system for PC is now in!
  • [PC] Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons
  • [PS4] Improved stability when creating parties on PS4
  • Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely. We plan to expand this system in the future to more rounds.
  • Fall Ball timer down to 120 seconds from 150
  • Lowered Min Player Counts for some levels to increase round variety

Fixes & Tweaks

  • Improved stability when progressing from one round to another, there should be less disconnections in the qualification screen and round loading now.
  • Bug fixes in levels, spectator mode and improved resilience when network errors occur.

And that’s really all there is to these particular patch notes for now. It would seem the new Epic Games-inspired anti-cheat is starting out on PC, but should probably extend to all versions once Mediatonic has it ready. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates and the latest of our Fall Guys coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

