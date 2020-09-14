In Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator, chat took off & landed a plane safely In a full flight controlled by Twitch chat commands, the audience also survived a barrel roll on its way to a safe landing.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is nothing short of amazing in the experiences it can offer. Players around the world have become infatuated with its use of real-world data in designing the digital world displayed in game, but one gameplay session took input from the real-world a step further and applied a popular Twitch concept to Microsoft Flight Simulator. In Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator, viewers used Twitch chat commands to control, take off, and land a plane through a full-fledged flight.

Former Vlambeer lead Rami Ismail designed the Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator experience, in which Twitch chat had full control of the plane through use of special commands that would act as inputs of the various controls of the game. Throughout an entire session of Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator, viewers took command of a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as it took off from Košice, Slovakia and soared around in the skies before landing back at the Košice International Airport. There was, of course, some shenanigans as viewers argued about whether to crash the plane and employed a barrel roll with the jumbo jet, but the fact that it landed safely was nothing short of incredible.

"Twitch Plays Flight Simulator" is insane, I cannot believe we survived this maneuver https://t.co/w9SGR4aFsw pic.twitter.com/hPql7iSGRs — theGunrun (@theGunrun) September 13, 2020

Twitch Plays has been a popular category for streaming in various games. In the past, viewers have helped catch ‘em all in Pokemon and survived the gauntlet of death in Dark Souls. Microsoft Flight Simulator sounds a little more daunting when it comes to chat-controlled endeavors (especially with the bulky difficulties of jumbo jets), but the results were nothing short of fascinating. It was a display worthy of a game that has arguably acted as a window and bridge into the next generation of gaming if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it.

Here’s hoping we can look forward to more fun expeditions in Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator. Be sure to stay tuned for ongoing updates and content in our Microsoft Flight Simulator coverage as well.