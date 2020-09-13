Overwatch League unveils new Legendary All-Star Reinhardt & D.Va skins Blizzard is saying 'Tanks a lot!' to the Overwatch League viewers by revealing a pair of Legendary skins to celebrate this year's All-Stars weekends.

The Overwatch League playoffs are going on right now, but the league is also marching towards its third All-Star game. Overwatch League All-Stars 2020 is set to go down right before this year's Grand Finals, but it's still a few weeks away. To further build anticipation for this event, the Overwatch League has unveiled a pair of new Legendary All-Stars skins for all Overwatch players to pick up for a limited time only: one for Reinhardt and one for D.Va.

A legend is born. 🌄 Here are your #OWL2020 All-Star skins! pic.twitter.com/wtAKgX7ShQ — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) September 13, 2020

For this year, the Legendary All-Stars skins will honor two of Overwatch's best tank heroes. D.Va's mech will receive a new blue and white paint job, while the pilot herself gets a blue bodysuit and some sleek silver hair. Meanwhile, Reinhardt will look like a defender right out of another age, sporing a omre copper and wooden aesthetic. Each of the skins will cost 200 League Tokens. If your League Token balance is a little low, you'll get a chance to pick up more Token drops during this year's All-Stars events. You can learn more about this year's skins on the Overwatch League website.

The Overwatch League All-Stars 2020 event will operate a little differently this year. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be two All-Stars events, one for North America and one for Asia. Asia will kick off this year's festivities on Saturday, September 26 while North America has its All-Stars event on Saturday, October 3. This will precede the Overwatch League main event, as the Grand Finals are set to go down from October 8-10.

The Overwatch League Legendary All-Stars 2020 skins for Reinhardt and D.Va won't be available forever. Players will only have from September 29 through October 12 to claim them. More information on how this year's All-Stars events will operate and who will be participating is coming later this week, so stay tuned to Shacknews as we continue to monitor the Overwatch League.