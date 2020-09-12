Times are tough out there, folks. We know it. You know it. And that’s why the Shacknews Stimulus Games exist. We’re here to stimulate the global economy, one week of video game competitions giving back to various communities at a time. Now, our staff puts in their mileage each week to bring you the stories and content that keep Shacknews fresh every day. That’s why they’re coming back to fight for the honor of Staff Shackbattle Super Challenge 3 champion.

We’ll be going live with it at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also catch it live in the video below.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Staff Shackbattle Super Challenge 3

Today we’ll be engaging in a contest of skill and might in the arenas of Brawlhalla and Rocket League. There’s bragging rights on the line, but everyone here is rewarded the same otherwise.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. And someday, when the global pandemic comes to an end, you can expect even more great video game competitions from us here at Shacknews.

Join us in a distraction from the quarantine and a celebration of video games. The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Staff Shackbattle Super Challenge 3 is coming at you at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET.